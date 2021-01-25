Fatal collision west of Lovers Lane

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

California Highway Patrol reported a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred around 3:07 a.m. on Jan. 23 on Highway 152 west of Lovers Lane.

For an unknown reason, a 1990 Honda Accord driven by John Doe, 57 of Gilroy, traveled from the eastbound lane across double solid yellow lines into the westbound lane causing a head-on traffic collision with a 2008 Honda Accord, driven by Aurelio Martinez, 64 of Gustine, which had been traveling west on Highway 152. Doe sustained fatal injuries, and Martinez was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were factors in this collision.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is requested to contact Officer A. Uribe, ID 21612, or the investigating officer, Officer J. Christiansen, ID 21811, of the Hollister-Gilroy Area CHP office at (408) 848-2324.