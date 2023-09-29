Information provided by California Highway Patrol Hollister-Gilroy

On Sept. 24 at approximately 10:15 p.m. CHP was notified of a two-vehicle crash on State Route-156, at San Felipe Road. Party #1, John Doe (31) of Hollister was driving a 2016 Honda Civic southbound on San Felipe Road, north of State Route 156, at an unknown speed, approaching a solid red traffic light at the intersection. Party #2, Carlos Noe Vargas (56) of Gonzales was driving a 2001 Kia Spectra on State Route 156 westbound, east of San Felipe Road, at approximately 50 mph approaching a solid green traffic light at the intersection. For unknown reasons Doe failed to stop at the red traffic light and continued into the intersection. At the same time Vargas proceeded into the intersection and the front of the Kia crashed with the left of Honda.

Following the crash, both vehicles traveled off the roadway. Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and provided aid however, Doe succumbed to injuries he sustained from this crash. Vargas is reported to have a laceration to his left hand. At this time, it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the cause of this collision.

Any witnesses are requested to contact Officer Marquez, ID 22334 at (408)427-0700 with information.