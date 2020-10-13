Occurred west of Little Panoche Road. It is unknown at this time if drug or alcohol impairment was a factor.

Information provided by California Highway Patrol Hollister-Gilroy Office.

On Oct. 11, California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal single vehicle collision on Panoche Road.

According to a recent release, at approximately 1:09 p.m., CHP Monterey Communication Center received a report of a traffic collision with possible fatal injuries which had occurred on Panoche Road, west of Little Panoche Road. Units from the California Highway Patrol, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Hollister Fire Department, and Rural Metro Ambulance were immediately dispatched to the scene of the collision.

Despite the efforts of the involved agencies, the driver, John Doe, 67 of Tres Pinos was pronounced dead at the scene. Doe was the solo occupant of a 1989 Ford F350 pickup truck that was traveling westbound on Panoche Road, approximately six miles west of Little Panoche Road, at an unknown speed. For an unknown reason, the driver failed to safely negotiate a curve in the roadway and caused the truck to travel off the south road edge of Panoche Road and down a steep, dirt embankment, where it overturned onto its left side. As a result of the collision, Doe was partially ejected from his vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. At this time, it is unknown if drug and/or alcohol impairment was a factor to this collision. At this time, the time of the collision is unknown.

Doe was transported to San Benito County Morgue.

Any witnesses are requested to contact Officer C. Youngs at (408) 848-2324 with information.