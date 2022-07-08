FBI arrests man in Hollister on drug charges

William Hernandez Alnas Jr. faces five to 40 years in prison.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau

FBI agents arrested San Benito County resident William Hernandez Alnas Jr. at a home on El Toro Drive in Hollister on June 30 on suspicion of distributing methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Alnas was charged with “distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine” and is subject to the rules of forfeiture allegation.

According to Cornell Law School, a forfeiture allegation is typical in federal drug trafficking charges which allows the court to retain any property, including vehicles, cash and weapons, that were used or intended to be used for the alleged violation, if the suspect is found guilty.

Alnas first appeared in court on June 30 in San Jose, court documents say. He has been in custody since his arrest. Bail was set at $60,000.

If found guilty, Alnas faces five to 40 years in prison and a fine of $5 million.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.

Help us bring on more interns! As a local nonprofit news organization, BenitoLink needs community support to continue developing important local programs like our youth and Latinx intern training program. You can keep it going strong by going to our BenitoLink donation page.