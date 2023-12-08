Lea este articulo en español aquí.

On Nov. 20, San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor confirmed to BenitoLink that the FBI is conducting a forensic investigation into the San Benito County Free Library’s finances. The federal investigation follows his own department’s look into the case, which BenitoLink reported on May 11.

At the time, Taylor told BenitoLink that because it is an ongoing investigation he was unable to comment on the case.

The sheriff became involved around the same time as the retirement of longtime librarian Nora Conte, which was announced by San Benito County Administrative Officer Ray Espinosa at the April 25 Board of Supervisors meeting.

On May 8, San Benito County Public Information Officer Monica Leon confirmed to BenitoLink that other staff members had submitted their resignations but could not disclose how many.

Neither Espinosa or Leon have linked the resignations to the investigation.

Following Taylor’s confirmation of the FBI’s involvement, BenitoLink again requested any available information on the case. On Dec. 4, Taylor replied, “There is nothing further at this time, and the FBI will not comment on an active investigation.”

Similar wording was used by Espinosa on Dec. 4, telling BenitoLink, “We don’t have any details to provide at this time.”

An information request to the San Francisco office of the FBI on Dec. 4 has met with no response.

BenitoLink has previously filed public records requests concerning the investigation starting on May 19 in an effort to add details to our coverage of this investigation. In response, the county supplied BenitoLink with copies of the general register reports for fiscal years 2018-2023.

Other records requested by BenitoLink were denied by the county stating “your request seeks certain records which are not subject to disclosure at this time under the Public Records Act as they are investigatory records of a local law enforcement agency which are exempt under Government Code section 7923.600, et seq.”

We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.