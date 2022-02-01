Brushing and flossing every day from an early age is the best way to prevent cavities and build oral hygiene habits.

Information provided by San Benito County Public Health Services

San Benito County Public Health Services announced February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, with the 2022 theme being “Sealants Make Sense.” In honor of this month, San Benito County Oral Health program focuses on the importance and benefits of good oral health for all specifically to children, their caregivers, teachers and many more.

Public Health said a healthy smile and good oral health are built on good prevention strategies.

“Early and regular dental care, daily brushing and flossing, fluoride use and the use of molar sealants can maintain a healthy smile for a lifetime and cost far less than treatment of dental disease,” the release said.

It went on to say teaching children to brush and floss their teeth every day from an early age is the best way to prevent cavities and build oral hygiene habits they can practice into adulthood. It added that another safeguard that dentists use to help fight against tooth decay are dental sealants ,which are thin, plastic coatings painted on the chewing surfaces of the teeth. Public health said they are not substitutes for daily brushing and flossing, but dental sealants can prevent cavities from forming.

“Sealants on permanent molars can reduce the risk of damage to a tooth by 80%,” said Jennifer Frusetta, Project Manager of the San Benito County Oral Health Program and Dental Hygienist. “A dentist may recommend dental sealants as part of a comprehensive tooth decay prevention and/or management approach. I am excited that this year’s National Children’s Dental Health Month theme is about dental sealants, so more families are aware of this cavity-preventing treatment.”

The release emphasized that dental sealants are not a replacement for an oral care routine and provided some additional methods to help prevent cavities in children:

Brush twice a day with fluoride toothpaste

Floss between the teeth each day

Encourage children to eat healthier snacks, rather than sugary sweets

Visit the dentist regularly

For more information on this topic, please call San Benito County Public Health Services at 831-637-5367 or go to San Benito Public Health Services website: http://hhsa.cosb.us/publichealth/.