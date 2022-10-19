Federal agencies to host wildland fire hiring events

Events are scheduled November 5-6 in Redding and November 19-20 in Northridge.

Information provided by Bureau of Land Management

The Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, announced they are hosting two hiring events to fill 200 wildland firefighter and support positions in California and parts of Nevada, for the 2023 wildland fire year.

The first of two hiring events will be held Nov. 5 and Nov. 6., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Red Lion Hotel (1830 Hilltop Dr.) in Redding. A second hiring event will be held Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at California State University, Northridge – University Student Union (18111 Nordhoff St).

According to the release, hiring officials will be on site at these events to answer questions, review resumes and help those interested in fire positions to navigate the application process. Some job offers may be made on-the-spot.

“Our need to build a year-round, firefighting and fuels management workforce has increased tremendously in tandem with the historic fire activity of the last decade,” said Peter Kelly, Deputy Regional Fire Management Coordinator, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “To meet that demand, we encourage enthusiastic, energetic individuals who are looking for a rewarding career in wildland fire management to apply and visit with us during these hiring events.”

Federal agencies will be hiring wildland firefighters, engine captains, forestry aids, forestry technicians, firefighter apprentices, dispatchers and a helicopter crew supervisor. A summary of position types is available on the National Interagency Fire Center’s wildland fire job page. Detailed position and wildland fire qualification information is available in the National Wildland Fire Coordinating Group’s position catalog.

To receive early consideration, job applications can be filled out online between Oct. 10-17, or in person at the events. Job announcements, including qualifications, salaries, application instructions and application deadlines, are available at USAJOBS. Applicants can visit https://www.doi.gov/wildlandfire/hiring-event, for more information about the two hiring events.