Feeding the Frontline drive-thru events planned for August

San Benito Health Foundation and other organizations to distribute food to families in need during COVID-19 pandemic.

Families in line at the June 13 relief drive in San Juan Bautista. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Information provided by San Benito Health Foundation.

The San Benito Health Foundation will host Feeding the Frontline drive-thru events on Sunday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 15 from 4-6 p.m. The Aug. 9 drive-thru will take place in San Juan Bautista at San Juan Elementary School, while the Aug. 15 drive-thru will be held at San Benito Health Foundation, located at 351 Felice Drive in Hollister.

“Feeding the Frontline: Lighting the Way for a Health Community” is an initiative of the health foundation to celebrate the 2020 National Health Center Week, recognizing local families working in the agricultural industry and sharing support to those who may be in need in San Benito County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating organizations include Rotary Club of San Juan Bautista, Consulate of Mexico in San Jose, Aromas-San Juan Bautista Unified School District, El Teatro Campesino, Hollister Super, Taylor Farms, Community Foodbank of San Benito County, Grocery Outlet and Mission Café. The foundation expects to serve over 300 families at each drive-thru.

For more information or questions, please contact Jorge Terrones at (831) 902-8883 or email jterrones@sanbenitohealth.org.