Fire activity in the area of 5500 Frazier Lake Road

Large amount of embers leaving the area in a south westerly direction.

Information provided by San Benito County Sheriff’s Office

In a advisory on on Nov. 6, San Benito County Sheriff’s Office asked residents to stay out of the area of Frazier Lake Road.

“We are kindly asking everyone from the public to stay away from Frazier Lake Road south of Shore Road. When people try to go take a look at the fire, they are blocking access for emergency resources. Please refrain from doing so. There is also a large amount of embers leaving the area of the fire in a south westerly direction. Please report any smoke or fire activity you see away from the fire so resources can [be] directed to any spot fires. Lastly, air quality will more than likely be poor in the areas south and west of the 5500 block of Frazier Lake Road. Please refrain from remaining in the area and breathing in the smoke.”