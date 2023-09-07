This article was written by BenitoLink intern Vivian Guadalupe Sierra

The Hollister Fire Department responded to a confirmed structure fire at 3:13 a.m. on the 400th block of Fifth Street on Sept. 6.

The building houses several government departments such as the clerks and election offices. The elections department announced on social media they were closed for the day and would notify the public when they reopen.

According to Fire Department Chief Bob Martin Del Campo, seven engines were deployed to the scene– four from the city of Hollister and three from Cal Fire.

In addition, one engine from the Gilroy Fire Department came to the scene. There were 29 total firefighters on scene, including two battalion chiefs – one from Hollister and another from Cal Fire.

He said the cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. He added the severity of damage is unknown.

“If there’s any considerable damage,” he said, “then an estimation will be to either demolish or reconstruct/repurpose the building.”

Martin Del Campo said this process takes about three to four days.

“We should have a full report within the next 72 to 96 hours so that we can provide it to the county, and they can do their data in terms of recuperating costs,” Martin del Campo said.

Martin Del Campo said neighbors reported the incident saying they saw flames on the second floor of the building that houses the county’s clerk and elections department. He said the fire was contained around 3:45 a.m.

He added the fire could have been worse if the neighbors hadn’t heard the fire alarms and reported it.

