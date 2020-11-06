Fire burning 100k tons of compost

Investigation to likely begin on Monday.

Fifty firefighters and 50 engines from six agencies are fighting a fire burning about 100,000 tons of compost at DMC recycling plant on Frazier Lake Extension at Shore Road.

Hollister Fire Department Chief Bob Martin Del Campo said the fire started around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 6. Initially DMC staff tried to distinguish the blaze and did not call the fire department until 6 p.m.

The fire is contained at this time but Martin Del Campo said he is concerned about “wind driven fire.” The wind could pick up embers or move flames. He expects the fire to burn for a least three days and said the Arson Task Force will probably begin its investigation on Monday, Nov. 9. He added that compost can “self ignite” and that could be what has happened in this case.

He also cautions the this fire will cause poor air quality and people with respiratory issues should take percautions.

Engines from Hollister, San Juan Bautista, CalFire and Santa Cruz, San Santa Clara, Monterrey Counties are on the scene.