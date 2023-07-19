A wildfire on New Idria Road close to New Idria has burned 100 acres since late morning on July 19, Cal Fire said.

Firefighter Josh Silveira said the blaze started at 11:32 a.m. for reasons that are still under investigation. He said it is not yet contained but it expects it to hold close to 100 acres.

Around 80 firefighters including three chiefs are on site, about 64 miles south of Hollister, along with six aircraft, two dozers and one water tanker.

Hollister Fire Department is also responding to a hillside fire on Riverside Road as of 3:20 p.m. According to firefighters’ reports on the radios, the fire is about 2 acres.

According to the Cal Fire website, there are five other active fires in California ranging from 15 to 8,283 acres.

Wildfires commonly occur throughout California during the dry summer months. San Benito County’s worst fire within the county lines was the Burkett fire of 1955, which burned 11,574 acres, according to Cal Fire records. Investigators did not find a cause.

California’s two largest fires in history are the 2020 August Complex that burned more than a million acres, followed by the 2021 Dixie Fire that scorched 963,309 acres.

We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.