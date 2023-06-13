Fire in Hollister burns a little over one acre

Fire Chief credits recent discing in part for preventing a large burn.

Around 4:30 p.m. on June 13 the Hollister Fire Department received notification of a fire on Line Street in Hollister. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a 1-1.3-acre fire at an empty lot on Glenmore Drive and A Street.

According to Battalion Chief Charlie Bedolla the fire took less than 30 minutes to extinguish but could have been a lot worse if the area had not recently been disced. He said, “The wind was picking up so the fire could have been worse.” He added that if the vegetation had been tall the fire could have moved to nearby structures such as houses and a school.

