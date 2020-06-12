Fire near Park Hill in Hollister forces evacuations

The Hollister Fire Department has not yet reported what started the brush fire.

A Hollister firefighter works to contain a brush fire at Park Hill in Hollister on June 12. Photo by Noe Magaña.

A two-acre brush fire burned near Park Hill in Hollister on June 12. According to the Hollister Police Department, law enforcement contacted nearby residents to request some home evacuations.

The fire occurred on the north side of the hill and moved east toward homes located on North Street. The fire was contained around 12:38 p.m.

