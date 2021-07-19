Fire Safe Council to host wildfire preparedness workshop

Information provided by San Benito Fire Safe Council
Join experts from the Central Coast Prescribed Burn Association for a Wildfire Home hardening and defensible space workshop in San Juan Canyon, San Benito County.
Subjects covered: how to create a wildfire resilient home, defensible space, local land management history, native or invasive species, pile burning, controlled burns, forest pathogens and coastal California land stewardship .
After the workshop, there will be a voluntary work party where individuals can put their newfound skills to use helping a resident who could use a helping hand.
July 31: San Juan Canyon, San Benito County
Time: Workshop 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Voluntary work party 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 (Scholarships available upon request, no one turned away)
Register at: https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=35270
For questions contact Jared Childress ([email protected])