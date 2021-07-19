Fire Safe Council to host wildfire preparedness workshop

Workshop will be followed by a hands-on work party.

Wood going through the chipper. Photo courtesy of San Benito Fire Safe Council.

Information provided by San Benito Fire Safe Council

Join experts from the Central Coast Prescribed Burn Association for a Wildfire Home hardening and defensible space workshop in San Juan Canyon, San Benito County.

Subjects covered: how to create a wildfire resilient home, defensible space, local land management history, native or invasive species, pile burning, controlled burns, forest pathogens and coastal California land stewardship .

After the workshop, there will be a voluntary work party where individuals can put their newfound skills to use helping a resident who could use a helping hand.

July 31: San Juan Canyon, San Benito County

Time: Workshop 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Voluntary work party 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 (Scholarships available upon request, no one turned away)

Register at: https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=35270

For questions contact Jared Childress ([email protected])