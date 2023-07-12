This article was written by BenitoLink intern Grace Gillio

Cal Fire responded to a fire outside Pinnacles National Park on July 11. The fire, on the park’s west side near Metz Road and Blue Jay Lane in Monterey County, burned 23 acres, according to Cal Fire.

According to firefighter Josh Silveira, a firefighter sustained minor injuries and was sent to a hospital as part of Cal Fire protocol. He added the fire did not threaten the park and mainly burned through grass and brush and caused no structural damage.

Rich Moore, who works in Interpretation and Visitor Services for Pinnacles National Park, said one road reaches the park from the west side and it was blocked by the responding fire units, preventing travel to and from the park. “Once the park was aware of this,” Moore said, “we worked with the visitors that were already in the park to maintain a safe holding area while the responding units were able to work the incident.”

Silveira said at the crest of the fire, there were six aircraft, two bulldozers, three hand crews, and two water tenders working to put out the blaze.

Though the fire is still burning, it is 100% contained and poses no threat to the park.

“Now that the fire is winding down and the road has reopened, access from the west side of the park has been restored,” Moore said.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. However, Silveira said Cal Fire has investigators on site today.

