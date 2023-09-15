A blaze was seen in the Quien Sabe Road and Santa Anita Road area Wednesday night. Photo by Leslie David.
A five-acre fire broke out near the Santa Ana Valley blazed on the evening of Sept. 13. 

Cal Fire received a report around 8:30 p.m. of a glow on the hillside, Cal Fire Spokesperson Curtis Rhodes said Sept. 15. The fire was reported near Quien Sabe Road and Santa Anita Road. 

The fire was ruled a vegetation fire, Rhodes said. 

When the fire crew arrived at the blaze, the fire had burned about three acres with a potential of 20 acres, Rhodes said. Thanks to their “quick progress,” the crew was gone by 10:40 p.m. 

The fire was just under five acres, he said, noting that a power line was on the ground when the crew arrived.

PG&E crews were seen Thursday morning near the fire site. Photo by Leslie David.
According to the PG&E outage status map, a power outage occurred in the area on Sept. 15 around 7:55 p.m. and was restored around 9:41 p.m.

PG&E did not respond Sept. 15 to BenitoLink’s request for more information on the power outage or its connection to the fire.

