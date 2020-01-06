First 2020 baby born at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

Bunny Perez and Jose Barragan welcomed their son Saleen on Jan. 1 at 6:18 a.m.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Jan. 1 brought a welcome addition to the Perez/Barragan family in Hollister and the first baby of the new year to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. Bunny Perez and Jose Barragan welcomed their son Saleen on Jan. 1 at 6:18 a.m.

Their little bundle of joy weighed in at 6 lbs. 9 oz. (20 inches long) and was delivered by Dr. Zarin Amin, OB/GYN.

The couple is excited that their son has the distinction of being the first baby of the new year at Hazel Hawkins. The tiny celebrity has an adoring big sister who just turned five.

The parents were pleased when the staff in the hospital’s Maternal Child unit presented them with a gift basket and gift certificates to celebrate the occasion. The new parents described the nursing staff as “super nice and very supportive.” Bunny was part of the HHMH family as a volunteer and is now starting the nursing program at Cabrillo College with the hopes of working at the hospital in the future.