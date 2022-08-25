First case of monkeypox diagnosed in San Benito County

Officials say the individual is under the care of a medical provider, in isolation, and in good condition.

Information provided by County of San Benito

San Benito County announced Aug. 25 the first confirmed case of monkeypox has been identified in San Benito County through testing at Quest Diagnostics Laboratory.

“The individual is under the care of a medical provider, in isolation, and in good condition,” the release said. “San Benito County Public Health Services is conducting contact tracing and has identified two close contacts and an additional suspect case. Monkeypox can spread through activities that include intimate sexual contact, kissing, breathing at very close range, or sharing of bedding and clothing.”

The release said monkeypox appears as a distinctive rash or sores on the skin anywhere on the body, including in the genital area.

“It often begins as flu-like symptoms: fever, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, body aches,” the release said. “The distinctive rash often develops 1-3 days after initial symptoms.”

The county said individuals who may have been exposed to monkeypox, or who have rash-like symptoms, should immediately contact a health care provider for evaluation and guidance. Clinicians should report suspected monkeypox cases to San Benito County Public Health Services by calling 831-637-5367.

It added San Benito County Public Health Services is monitoring updates and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the California Department of Public Health on the evolving situation.

“Systems are in place to receive reports of suspected cases from health care providers, to identify and reach out to individuals who have been in contact with cases during the infectious period, and to ensure that clinicians remain well informed about testing, infection control, and management of monkeypox as the situation develops,” the release said.