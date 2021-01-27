 Flood advisory until 7 p.m. on Jan. 27

Heavy rain expected to cause urban and small stream flooding.

Information provided by County of San Benito

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a flood advisory for the Bay Area and parts of the Central Coast.

Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for: northwestern Monterey County in central California, northwestern San Benito County in central California, southeastern Alameda County in northern California, southeastern San Mateo County in northern California, Santa Clara County in northern California, and Santa Cruz County in northern California.

At 2:11 p.m. Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding could include San Jose, Fremont, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Redwood City, Mountain View, Milpitas, Palo Alto, Santa Cruz, Cupertino, Watsonville, Gilroy, Newark, Campbell, Morgan Hill, Hollister, Menlo Park, Saratoga, Los Gatos and Los Altos. Additional rainfall up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Instructions:

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.