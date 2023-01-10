Flood at Lover’s Lane brings mandatory evacuation order

Residents are being taken to the Veterans Building where various supply donations are needed for kids, adults and pets.

San Benito County issued an immediate evacuation notice for the 6000 block of Lover’s Lane and Lake Road in Hollister at 12:26 p.m. on Jan. 9. The road is now closed to everyone except emergency vehicles and local residents. The Hollister Veterans Memorial building is staffed by members of the American Red Cross and is being used as an evacuation center.

“We’re doing evacuations with high-water vehicles at Lovers Lane right now,” said San Benito County Undersheriff Tom Keylon. “We’re trying to get the people who are trapped out first, and then they will be transferred to the Vet’s building. And we are trying to get animal control to get some units out here to make some animal rescues.”

David Guttirez of the American Red Cross said his team is prepared to handle whatever needs the evacuees might have.

“We are setting up for around 30 [people] right now and we’ll bring all the supplies,” he said. “They will be able to stay if need be, and we will have food and cots. We’re open to anyone who needs us and we’ll take care of them.”

Veterans Memorial Building manager Maria Spandri said that during the last flood, they sheltered around 70 people.

“We do have our partners coming and bringing stuff, but we could use the donations,” she said. “We need diapers. We need small kids’ shoes and sweatpants for women and men because, obviously, they’re wet. The animal shelter is bringing crates, and we have a room where we can accommodate some pets. They will be bringing food and water, but we’ll need donations of dog and cat food.”

Bolado Park has been opened only to large animal rescues from Lover’s Lane, according to Dara Tobias, CEO of the 33rd Agricultural District.

“We are a little limited as far as space available,” she said. “We are actually experiencing flooding in the lower portion of the park, but we will take as many animals as we can. It is only for large animals—no ducks or rabbits. I have stalls for horses and cattle, and we could handle goats and pigs.”

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch until Jan 10.

