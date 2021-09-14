Foodbank changes mobile pantry schedule

Between 20-50 families visit the mobile pantry at each stop.

Sarah Nordwick (left), and program coordinators Sindy Muro and Ed Escamilla tending the mobile pantry on Sept. 13 at Tony Aguirre Park on W Graf Road. Photo by Noe Magaña.

The Community Food Bank of San Benito County announced new locations for its mobile pantry stops starting Sept. 20.

Sarah Nordwick, director of outreach, said the food bank piloted several locations when the program was rolled out this spring. The new schedule reflects the locations that had larger public turnout.

The mobile pantry has two different stops each day, Mondays through Thursdays, for a total of eight different locations. She said the mobile pantry was used between 20-50 families at each stop.

The mobile pantry offers fruits and vegetables, canned and boxed food, and tortillas from El Nopal Bakery.

“Our need is still very high,” Nordwick said. “We have not seen a decrease in the number of people in need.”

According to the food bank website, the pantry has seen a 294% increase in food distribution since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is about 13,000 people a month.

The pantry is an extension of the services the food bank provides to residents Thursdays through Saturdays, 9-11:45 a.m. at 1133 San Felipe Road in Hollister.

We need your help. Support local, independent news. BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.