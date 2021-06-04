Former Baler awarded $30k scholarship

Jenna Hartman is pursuing a history degree at Schreiner University in Texas.

Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hartman had just been interviewed for a scholarship from the Sumners Foundation. Having moved to Texas to attend Schreiner University last year, she called her mom with an update.

“I thought I did okay,” Hartman said.

Though she felt she had little chance of being selected, it didn’t ease her nerves as she waited for the decision by the trustees. After pacing back and forth in her room for about three hours she received an email from the foundation.

“I was just shocked when it said ‘Congratulations, you’re a Sumners’ scholar,’” Hartman said.

She immediately called her parents to tell them she had been awarded the $30,000 scholarship.

“Jenna is thriving in Texas,” her parents told BenitoLink. “We are very proud of her accomplishments and the new opportunities this scholarship brings. She is a hard worker and we know she will be successful at anything she puts her heart and mind into.”

According to a release by the Sumners Foundation, Hartman is among 34 recipients nationwide. The scholarships are awarded based on academic excellence, civic engagement and leadership.

“The Sumners Scholarship is a very prestigious scholarship,” foundation Chairman Jerry Reis said. “Sumners Scholars have made significant contributions to their communities, state and country. Following in the footsteps of Congressman Hatton W. Sumners, we are pleased to support students working to improve the political system, address issues through public policy, educate others about civic responsibility, and be active, productive members of society.”

Receiving the scholarship made it all the more meaningful as she had been doing a lot of soul-searching as she worked on her application. She had thought she wanted to be a history teacher but after several conversations with her mentor about career goals, she realized becoming a teacher was not her true passion.

While completing the scholarship application Hartman changed her career plan from becoming a history teacher to earning a bachelor’s in history with a minor in communications and later a masters in marketing or business. She said the catalyst for her decision was a class on teaching history.

“Through that class I realized I just didn’t have the passion it takes to be a teacher,” she said. “I realized teachers put their whole lives into teaching and how they really put every effort into their students. I just didn’t think I could do that.”

Taking chances is something Hartman is accustomed to doing. An accomplished wrestler at San Benito High School, she opted to attend Schreiner to participate in its wrestling program. It didn’t take her long to engage in the college atmosphere by becoming an ambassador for the university through work study.

Being away at college was new and fun at first, but Hartman said it was difficult once she started missing her family.

“As Christmas came crawling along I was really homesick and when I came home I almost didn’t want to go back to Schreiner but I’m glad I moved out to Texas.” she said. “It really helped me grow as a person and become independent.”

She said the scholarship will help her reach her goals.

“I’m thankful I took a chance on the scholarship.” she said. “And I’m really excited for all the opportunities that this scholarship provides.”

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.