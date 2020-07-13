Four firefighters injured during downtown Hollister fire

Four businesses affected, cause of fire still unknown.

Hollister Fire Department responded to a downtown fire that damaged about four businesses. Photos by Noe Magaña.

Four firefighters sustained injuries while fighting a fire in downtown Hollister on July 12 that affected four businesses. According to Battalion Chief Charlie Bedolla, at least one firefighter was taken to the hospital.

The Hollister Fire Department responded to a fire on the 400 block of San Benito Street around 3:54 p.m. Affected businesses include DLG Printing, New Image Salon, Su Casita Multiservicios and Mary’s Flowers. Bedolla said the cause of fire was still unknown and is under investigation.

“There was heavy fire smoke when we got here initially and we automatically started calling for auto mutual aid from our local jurisdictions to help us assist us with this because we knew it was going to be a big fire,” Bedolla said.

Responding agencies included the South Santa Clara Fire District, Salinas Fire Department, Gilroy Fire Department, Watsonville Fire Department, North County Fire Protection District of Monterey County, Calfire, and the American Red Cross.