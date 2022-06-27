Fourth annual Pride event shows support for LGBTQ+ community

Event includes educational booths, food and entertainment.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba

On June 25, the community came together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in downtown Hollister for the San Benito+ 4th Annual Pride event.

The event, hosted by the San Benito +- LGBTQ Resource Center, featured seven booths to teach about health and sexual education as well as a booth that handed out free conchas and burritos, courtesy of local businesses El nopal and La Catrina. Attendants received a passport to fill out by attending every booth, which gave them the chance to win a raffle.

Guests were also entertained by a rapper, hip hop dancers and LGBTQ+ Folklorico dance group Ensemble folclorico Colibri.

“It’s all about coming out and showing pride. We want LGBTQ youth and adults to know that we’re here and we support them and to make some noise and show that we accept them,” organizer Maxx D’Ela said.

D’Ela said he had wanted to show love for the community ever since he was a child.

“It’s such a big deal for me to have this presence in Hollister,” D’Ela said.

Attendee and local teacher Amy Armenta said, “As we recognize our community more and more, people will realize that Hollister can be a very welcoming place. We are having a lot of fun.”

The overall expected turnout was about 200 people.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.

Help us bring on more interns! As a local nonprofit news organization, BenitoLink needs community support to continue developing important local programs like our youth and Latinx intern training program. You can keep it going strong by going to our BenitoLink donation page.