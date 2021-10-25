Fourth graders and their families can apply for free state park pass

Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area included on the list of parks.

Information provided by State of California

California State Parks announced that effective Oct. 19, fourth graders can apply for a free California State Parks Adventure Pass. The pass allows students and families to explore selected state parks for free for a full year. Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area is among the 19 eligible state parks.

“The California State Park Adventure Pass is an incredible new program that will help promote a healthier, more equitable California for all—a California where every child has the opportunity to explore, learn and benefit from our state’s natural wonders,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

the release states that championed by the First Partner, whose California for All Kids initiatives support children’s physical, mental and social-emotional well-being, the California State Park Adventure Pass Program expands the opportunity for fourth graders and their families to enjoy the benefits of connecting with nature, with each other and with their communities.

Residents need to provide a name, address, phone number and an email address to apply. For individuals who do not have access to a smartphone, computer or printer, and/or do not have an email address to use when applying online, they can still apply for a pass by visiting a State Parks Pass Sales Office or by calling 800-444-7275. For detailed information on the program and the list of participating park units, please visit parks.ca.gov/AdventurePass.

Assembly Bill 148, signed by Governor Newsom in July, established the California State Park Adventure Pass Program, a three-year pilot program that waives day-use entrance fees to 19 state parks for fourth graders and their families for a full year. Earlier this year, the governor also signed Senate Bill 129, legislation that includes $5.6 million to fund the new Pass program.

The release said that when determining which park units would be selected to participate in the pilot program, State Parks reviewed several factors including a diverse list of park units that span the state geographically. By spreading the units throughout the state, the department will be able to maximize participation by limiting the distance that would need to be travelled to the nearest participating park. State Parks was also mindful of including a diverse collection of park units in terms of park features. The locations include beaches, museums, redwoods, off-highway vehicle recreation, hiking trails and important cultural history.