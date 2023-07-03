This article was written by BenitoLink intern Grace Gillio

The Fourth of July is tomorrow, which may find San Benito County residents asking how they can celebrate the coming holiday with their community. Following the fireworks show and family fun night on July 1, more Independence Day events are on tap in San Benito County for all ages.

July 3

6th Street Studios & Art Center is hosting a craft event at 495 Caballo Court at 4:30 p.m.. Attendees will have a chance to create clothespin wreaths and American Flag wall art. Tickets are $30.

July 4

Hosted by the Hollister Parks and Recreation Department, the annual 4th of July Kiddie Parade will take place downtown at 10 a.m. Parade participants are asked to meet on the corner of Haydon and San Benito streets at 9 a.m. to begin the lineup. The parade procession will end in front of the Veterans Memorial Building on San Benito Street. Kids can decorate their bikes, wagons and scooters to follow the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the honor guard through downtown.

If you’re hungry after the Kiddie Parade, El Nopal Bakery will be selling red, white and blue conchas to mark the Fourth of July. You can pick them up from the bakery’s Fourth Street location. The Third Street location will be closed on the 4th.

As for festivities taking place later in the day, the Sunnyslope Christian Center will host a free Fourth of July event from 5-9 p.m. The gathering located at 1520 Sunnyslope Road, will include games, raffles, cake walks, rib and chili cookoffs, and jump houses. Attendees are encouraged to bring legal fireworks. More information is available here.

The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office issued a reminder urging everyone to keep in mind that they maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal fireworks. “Possession and/or use of illegal fireworks is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not less than $1000 and/or imprisonment in the local jail for up to one year,” the news release said.

Hollister Police Department also warned the community about illegal fireworks.

“The use of these illegal fireworks creates a problem with fires, they affect our servicemen and women who suffer with PTSD and they cause many of our pets to run away and potentially get hit by cars,” HPD said.

Illegal fireworks can be reported by calling (831) 636-4331 and providing specific descriptions. HPD asks that residents report only incidents happening within their neighborhood.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.