Free bottled water for qualifying households

Community Water Center said qualifying households include residents of San Benito, Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties, people with contaminated drinking water wells, and low-income households.

This article was contributed by the Community Water Center.

Do you get your drinking water from a well?

Is that well water contaminated? You might be able to qualify for a free bottled water delivery service. We know that now more that ever is crucial to have access to clean water. Nitrate, arsenic, 123- trichloropropane, and other contaminants pose a risk to human health, thus making drinking water unsafe for drinking or cooking. Call Community Water Center at (831) 288-0450 now to learn more!

Who can qualify?

Households with contaminated drinking water wells

Residents across the Central Coast

Eligibility:

Proof of occupancy (utility bill or other documentation) Water quality documentation of contaminated drinking water well Low-income qualification

Want to learn more? Check out our FAQ and our Program info flyer below.

Usted obtiene su agua potable de un pozo?

Cree que su pozo puede estar contaminado? Usted puede calificar para obtener un servicio GRATUITO de agua embotellada.

Sabemos que en estos momentos es importante tener agua limpia y sana para tomar. Nitrato, arsénico y otros contaminantes plantean un riesgo para la salud humana, haciendo que la agua no sea sana para cocinar y beber. Llame al Centro Comunitario por el Agua al 831-288-0450 para saber mas!

Quien Califica?

– Hogares con pozos contaminados en la costa central

Eligibilidad:

1. Prueba de Domicilio (Una factura de servicios públicos o otra documentación)

2. Documentos que comprueben la calidad de agua del pozo contaminado

3. Calificación de bajos ingresos

Si quiere saber mas:

https://bit.ly/RBW-Informacion

https://bit.ly/RBW-FAQ