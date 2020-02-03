Freeze warning in San Benito County

Subfreezing temperatures are expected in areas of the county both Monday and Tuesday night, with overnight lows forecast in the mid-20s.

Information provided by Monterey County Office of Emergency Services.

A freeze warning is in effect in parts of San Benito and Monterey counties from midnight Feb. 3 to the morning of Feb. 4.

Subfreezing temperatures are expected both Monday and Tuesday night, with overnight lows forecast in the mid-20s. Areas potentially impacted by the low temperatures include Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco, Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest, mountains of San Benito County, Pinnacles National Park, and interior Monterey County including the cities of Greenfield and King City.

Freeze conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, according to a recent release.

The Monterey County OES recommends takings steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.