Freeze warning issued by National Weather Service Monterey

Conditions could cause hypothermia in vulnerable populations and damage crops.

Information provided by National Weather Service Monterey

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for the mountains of San Benito County. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected.

The warning is from Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. to Jan. 2 at 9 a.m. According to the warning, the frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

“Potentially cause hypothermia in vulnerable populations,” National Weather Service Monterey said.

The agency suggests residents to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. It also said to prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Residents that have in-ground sprinklers system should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

The warning also includes North and East Bay Interior Valleys, the Santa Clara Valley, the Salinas Valley and Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park.