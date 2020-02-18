Friends of the Library to host 10th annual Tea and Treasures fundraiser

Fundraiser to feature brunch, raffle and silent auction.

This article was contributed by Susan Logue with Friends of the San Benito County Free Library.

The Friends of the San Benito County Free Library will host its 10th annual fundraiser on March 15 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at San Juan Oaks. Tickets are available at (831) 205-1373 or Postal Graphics.

The Tea and Treasures fundraiser will offer a delicious brunch, silent auction and raffle. The Friends of the Library are committed to the library’s mission and vision, and know the community supports these efforts and the library’s continued success. Help us help our community by attending the Tea and donating to the library.