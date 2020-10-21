Friends of the SBC Free Library celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week with online auction

Bids accepted through Oct. 24, with proceeds used for library services and programs.

Information provided by the San Benito County Free Library.

In conjunction with the National Friends of Libraries Week, the Friends of the San Benito County Free Library is having an online auction featuring gift baskets with items donated by local merchants and other community members.

The auction is now live, and bids will be accepted through Oct. 24 at noon.

Proceeds from the auction will be used by the nonprofit organization to benefit the San Benito County Free Library, its services, and outreach programs.