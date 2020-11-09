Frost advisory extended until Nov. 10

Information provided by County of San Benito.
On Nov. 9, San Benito County issued the following frost warning that will last through 9 a.m. on Nov. 10.
What: Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation.
Where: Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley.
When: From 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Impacts: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Instructions: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Ensure all animals have a warm and dry shelter.