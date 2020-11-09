Frost advisory extended until Nov. 10

Frost can kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

On Nov. 9, San Benito County issued the following frost warning that will last through 9 a.m. on Nov. 10.

What: Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation.

Where: Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley.

When: From 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Impacts: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Affected Areas: Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley

Instructions: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Ensure all animals have a warm and dry shelter.