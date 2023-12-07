Information provided by County of San Benito. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory until 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8. for San Benito County and surrounding areas

The advisory states temperatures as low as 32 Fahrenheit will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.

These temperatures are expected in Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio and Mountains of San Benito and interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.

For the frost advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Friday. For the freeze watch, from late Friday night through Saturday morning.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Instructions: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.