Information provided by County of San Benito. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost Advisory until 10 a.m. Jan. 10.

Temperatures could drop to 30 degrees resulting in the formation of frost.

Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park are listed in the advisory which said frost could happen from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Jan 10.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Instructions: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.