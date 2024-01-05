Information provided by County of San Benito. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for parts if the Central Coast with expected temperatures as low as 33 degrees.

The following areas are listed to experience frost from midnight Jan 6night to 10 a.m. Sunday: Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, and create hazardous conditions for livestock and those without adequate heating or shelter.

Instructions:People who do not have adequate heating should take steps to find shelter from the cold. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.