Information provided by County of San Benito. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The National Weather service as issued a frost advisory citing temperatures as low as 36, which will result in frost formation. For the freeze W\watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

Frost is likely to occur in ountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio

Frost event is expect from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Fri. Nov. 24

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

These temperatures will be hazardous to vulnerable populations.

Instructions: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.