Information provided by County of San Benito. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The National Weather Services as issued a freeze warning with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25. For the frost advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

This weather will affect Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.

For the Freeze Warning, until 10 a.m. Dec 9. and the Frost Advisory, from midnight Dec 10 to 10 a.m.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, and create hazardous conditions for livestock and those without adequate heating or shelter.

Instructions: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.