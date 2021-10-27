Full overnight closure of Southbound Hwy 101 in King City scheduled for Oct. 28

Travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans announced that its pavement rehabilitation construction project along Highway 101 near King City will require a full overnight closure of southbound US Highway 101 between Broadway and First Street from Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. to Oct. 29 to 5 a.m.

Caltrans said that for the last several months, travelers have used the #2 (right) lane on southbound Highway 101 from Jolon Rd, across the Salinas River Bridge, and through King City.

“This overnight closure will help contractors pave and stripe the roadway to enable travelers to transition to the recently rehabilitated #1 (left) lane,” Caltrans said.

Directional and electronic message signs will be activated to direct travelers and CHP will be on hand to provide additional traffic control.

Travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

Southbound Highway 101 travelers will be detoured off at Broadway Street then directed back on to Highway 101 at the southbound Highway 101 First Street onramp.

The Canal Street on and offramps will be closed during the duration of the full closure.

“Following this closure, traffic will be shifted to the #1 (left) lane of southbound Highway 101 via striping and K-rail so that pavement rehabilitation as well as retrofit and widening of the bridge can continue in the #2 (right) lane behind the protective railing,” Caltrans said.

Consecutive ramp closures of northbound Highway 101 in King City:

Oct. 29 from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Travelers on southbound Highway 101 will encounter a closure the offramp at Broadway Street as well as the southbound Jolon Road offramp and onramp.

These ramp closures will permit crews to pave and stripe these ramps so that motorists can safely transition over to the #1 (left) lane.

Long-term closure of the #2 (right) lane of southbound Highway 101 in King City:

Oct. 29 to May 31.

Travelers will encounter a closure of the #2 (right) lane of southbound US 101 which will extend from about 2,000 feet north of the Jolon Road onramp to First Street.

Traffic will be shifted to the #1 (left) lane of Highway 101 via striping and K-rail so that pavement rehabilitation as well as retrofit and widening of the Salinas River Bridge can continue behind the protective railing.