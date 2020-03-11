Gabilan Chapter Kinship Center offers two scholarship opportunities

Applications due March 30.

This article was contributed by Gavilan Chapter Kinship Center.

Gabilan Chapter Kinship Center is offering two scholarships this year.

One is the William Medeiros, Jr. Memorial Scholarship to be awarded to a student who has joined a San Benito County family by adoption or foster care, and will be attending a two- or four-year college, university, or technical school. The other is the Gabilan Chapter Kinship Center Scholarship to be awarded to a San Benito County resident currently in high school or college who is planning on entering the field of child psychology, social work, or early childhood development.

A complete list of eligibility rules and the applications are available at http://www.gabilankinship.org/scholarshipsgrants/

