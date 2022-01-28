Gabilan Chapter Kinship Center offers two scholarships

Applications are due by March 30.

Information provided by Gavilan Chapter Kinship Center

Gabilan Chapter Kinship Center announced it is offering two scholarships this year.

The William Medeiros, Jr. Memorial Scholarship to be awarded to a student who has joined a San Benito County family by adoption or foster care, and will be attending a two or four year college, university, or technical school.

The Gabilan Chapter Kinship Center Scholarship will be awarded to a San Benito County resident currently in high school or college who has been in foster care or is planning to enter the field of Child Psychology, Social Work, or Early Childhood Development.

“We were very pleased to be able to award three Gabilan Chapter Kinship Center scholarships in 2021 and hope to be able to do the same this year,” the release said. “We encourage all qualified students to apply for these scholarships.

A complete list of eligibility rules and the applications are available at http://www.gabilankinship.org/scholarshipsgrants/

Applications are due by March 30.