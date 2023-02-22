Funds raised from the event have provided annual school scholarships and grants for nonprofits.

Pictured is Patrick Ellis, Director of Central Coast Placement for Seneca Family of Agencies; Dawn Henson, Executive Director of Kinship Center; Doreen Luke, Kinship Center Development & Strategic Engagement; Danielle Burke and Kris Waller, 2021 Wine & Food Tasting Co-Chairs. Photo courtesy of Gabilan Chapter Seneca.

Information provided by Gabilan Chapter Seneca

As of January 2023, Kinship Center officially adopted the Seneca Family of Agencies name for their Central Coast programs. To follow suit, Gabilan Chapter Kinship Center will now be Gabilan Chapter Seneca. This change does not impact programs, community focus, or the values and mission of this organization. Gabilan Chapter Seneca will continue to support youth mental health services and foster care here in San Benito County.

Other big news for 2023 is the date and venue change for the annual fundraiser. The 67th Wine & Food Tasting will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Swank Farms (traditionally this event has been held the weekend after Labor Day).

“We are very excited about the new date and location, and our iconic event will continue to be amazing. Lovers of good wine and food can still enjoy California’s oldest wine tasting experience while raising funds to provide adoption, foster care and mental health services for our youth in San Benito County,” stated the chairwomen of the event, Danielle Burke, Nashelle Tilbury and Kris Waller.

Funds raised from the Wine & Food Tasting have provided annual scholarships to local students, grants to other non-profits with like missions, grants to foster families for supplemental funding, and foster family appreciation gift cards. Funds were also used to open an office in downtown Hollister for families to get the training and support locally to become a foster or adoptive family.

This office will soon be the Seneca San Benito Outpatient Services, providing integrative therapy, family support and prevention services to youth and families residing in San Benito County. Seneca is actively looking to hire a Mental Health Therapist to join their team.