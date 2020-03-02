Gabilan Kinship Center presents check to Seneca chapter

Funds raised from a 2019 food and wine tasting.

This article was contributed by the Gabilan Chapter of Kinship Center.

The Gabilan Chapter of Kinship Center presented a check for $40,000 to the Seneca chapter at their annual dinner in January. In addition to the donation to Seneca, Gabilan Chapter has allocated $20,000 to fund a gap assessment of children’s mental health services in San Benito County. These funds were raised from the 2019 Kinship Wine & Food Tasting event that was supported by our great community.

With an additional 20% of the proceeds from the wine and food tasting, Gabilan Chapter is able to award grants to local nonprofits with like-minded missions, for scholarships, and the Gabilan Enrichment Fund. Grants have been given to CASA, United Way Stuff the Bus, and Chamberlains.

Scholarships are awarded annually to students that have gone through the adoption, foster care, or group home process and also for students pursuing a career in child development, early childhood education or social work. The eligibility information and application forms are posted on the Gabilan Kinship website.

The Gabilan Enrichment Fund provides supplemental funding to our foster and adoptive families to help with a variety of educational and other needs that they may not be able to provide. Since the fund was started in 2018, we have helped send a teen to youth camp, an eighth grader to their class trip to Washington DC, purchased Disneyland gift cards for a family taking four foster siblings to Disneyland, and funded a bicycle for a young adult for exercise for health reasons. The information and application form is posted on our website.

Gabilan Chapter has started the planning for the 2020 Wine & Food Tasting to be held at the Paicines Ranch on Saturday, Sept. 12. Proceeds from this annual fundraiser will continue to be used for foster and adoption services in San Benito County.