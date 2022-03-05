Gardening courses continue at Vista Park Hill

Growing Hearts Garden Center carries on its outdoor classes with hands-on activities.

On Feb. 15, Growing Hearts Garden Center held its Exploring Food Forest course as part of its gardening class series. The presentation was given to eight visitors who attended the class at the Community Garden at the top of Vista Park Hill.

Growing Hearts is a nonprofit organization connecting special needs adults with the community.

Robb Rodriguez, executive director of Growing Hearts, served as the course instructor. He discussed the seven layers of a food forest diagram: canopy, low tree, shrub, herbaceous, soil surface and root layers. After explaining each section, he showed each visible layer in the community garden.

Fungi are everywhere, in water, soil, organism, plant life.

“Fungus is good for the food forest, it’s a messenger and trades nutrients with other plants,” Rodriguez said, adding that fungi communicate with others nearby and transfer water, carbon, nitrogen and minerals. “We can’t see it but it’s there, it’s an important part of life, that’s why we do organic gardening.”

Fresh carrots and green beans were picked from the garden and given to guests, several of whom noted that fresh homegrown organic produce is better than store-bought produce.

Soon after, the class went to its second garden on the other side of the hill. On the way there, participants witnessed two visitors admiring the garden.

“Seeing those guys was a pleasant surprise. We opened that space before trash was getting dumped there. Now it’s a hidden garden that people can come in and enjoy with families and friends,” Rodriguez said.

Less than two minutes away, the second garden has begun to outgrow its space. Once there, the class planted strawberries.

Rodriguez said Growing Hearts is trying to create more gardening projects on the hill.

Changes to Vista Park, which is not visible unless you make the short drive up Hill Street, include a new playground, newly installed disc golf course.

Growing hearts is participating in the changes by establishing outdoor classes. Anyone is welcome to come over and learn.

Rodriguez said, “our first course was in August. We’re looking for some way to get people outdoors during the pandemic, to enjoy the gardening and how peaceful it is.”

A mosaic staircase leading to the community garden is planned. It will attract visitors from down the street.

There are brainstorming ideas on creating 200 feet-covered walls in mosaic art.

“The goal is the community garden, we are the ones doing the work right now, but that’s because we are trying to make it a comfortable community place,” he said.

The next outdoor class is scheduled for March 15 at 9 a.m. and will focus on layered mound gardening on top of Vista Park Hill.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.

Help us bring on more interns! As a local nonprofit news organization, BenitoLink needs community support to continue developing important local programs like our youth and Latinx intern training program. You can keep it going strong by going to our BenitoLink donation page.