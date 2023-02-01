GardenShoppe announces new events

Information provided by the Gardenshoppe
The GardenShoppe has announced their most recent lineup of events, including events suitable for families and children.
“We placed a free little library in front of the shop a month or so ago, and have enjoyed seeing so many young faces stopping by,” comment owner Marci Huston. “I thought craft projects and hosting more family-friendly events would be a great way to be more inclusive.”
The GardenShoppe’s upcoming events include:
- Children’s Nutrition and Charcuterie Class Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., $25 per child, suitable for children ages 4 and older.
- Monday Crafts: Painting Wooden Mushroom Kits, Feb. 6, from 6 – 8 p.m., $25 per person, suitable for ages 12+
- Kissing Booth Fundraiser & Pet Adoption Feb. 11, from 12 – 3 p.m., $10 donation per photo, with proceeds benefitting local pet rescue organizations. Suitable for all ages. Pet owners will also receive a small bag of dog treat samples.
- Drinkin’ with Lincoln Dance Party + Ale Lager Tasting Feb. 11 from 6 – 9 p.m. featuring DJ Sikk Ceez. Suitable for those 21+. Tickets for a four 5 oz. samples of ales and/or lagers is $10, tickets for beer sampling plus a tri-tip sandwich dinner is $20, tickets for just the dance party are $5.
- Monday Crafts: Terrariums & Tillandsias (air plants), Feb. 13 from 6 – 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person, and suitable for those 12 years and older.
- Meet, Greet & Eat + Karaoke, Feb. 17 , 7 – 10 p.m. This event is free and suitable for those 21 and older.
- Murder on the Boardwalk, a 1920’s themed murder mystery party Feb. 18 from 5 – 8 pm. Tickets are $25 per person and include dinner. This event is for those 21+.
Tickets for events at The GardenShoppe can be purchased in-store or online through Eventbrite.com.
The GardenShoppe is located at 364 Seventh Street in Hollister. For more information, please call 831-265-7039 or visit gardenshoppeandbar.com.