GardenShoppe announces new events

Line up includes events suitable for kids and families.

Information provided by the Gardenshoppe

The GardenShoppe has announced their most recent lineup of events, including events suitable for families and children.

“We placed a free little library in front of the shop a month or so ago, and have enjoyed seeing so many young faces stopping by,” comment owner Marci Huston. “I thought craft projects and hosting more family-friendly events would be a great way to be more inclusive.”

The GardenShoppe’s upcoming events include:

Children’s Nutrition and Charcuterie Class Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., $25 per child, suitable for children ages 4 and older.

Monday Crafts: Painting Wooden Mushroom Kits, Feb. 6, from 6 – 8 p.m., $25 per person, suitable for ages 12+

Kissing Booth Fundraiser & Pet Adoption Feb. 11, from 12 – 3 p.m., $10 donation per photo, with proceeds benefitting local pet rescue organizations. Suitable for all ages. Pet owners will also receive a small bag of dog treat samples.

Drinkin’ with Lincoln Dance Party + Ale Lager Tasting Feb. 11 from 6 – 9 p.m. featuring DJ Sikk Ceez. Suitable for those 21+. Tickets for a four 5 oz. samples of ales and/or lagers is $10, tickets for beer sampling plus a tri-tip sandwich dinner is $20, tickets for just the dance party are $5.

Monday Crafts: Terrariums & Tillandsias (air plants), Feb. 13 from 6 – 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person, and suitable for those 12 years and older.

Meet, Greet & Eat + Karaoke, Feb. 17 , 7 – 10 p.m. This event is free and suitable for those 21 and older.

Murder on the Boardwalk, a 1920’s themed murder mystery party Feb. 18 from 5 – 8 pm. Tickets are $25 per person and include dinner. This event is for those 21+.

Tickets for events at The GardenShoppe can be purchased in-store or online through Eventbrite.com.

The GardenShoppe is located at 364 Seventh Street in Hollister. For more information, please call 831-265-7039 or visit gardenshoppeandbar.com.