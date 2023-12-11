Information provided by Gavilan College. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Gavilan was awarded $1.5 million by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, over the next five year, to create the “Gavilan College Higher Aspirations Juvenile Justice Program,” a part of the Rising Scholars Network, beginning in January 2024.

The college’s goal is to expand its Higher Aspirations Program to now serve juveniles that are system-impacted in the Santa Clara and San Benito Counties in three areas:

1) Academic course offerings within detention centers and alternative high schools

2) Transition into campus programming

3) Access to wrap-around supports providing basic needs such as food, transportation, shelter, books, and mental health support

Gavilan Superintendent/President, Dr. Pedro Avila, shared:

“Everyone deserves a second chance. This grant is an investment from California to use higher education to mitigate the impacts of mass incarceration. Gavilan College has the unique opportunity to lead the state’s efforts in helping reduce recidivism, change lives, and build stronger communities. These are perfect examples of our equity efforts in action!”

Gavilan intends to help students through high-touch case management, personal, academic and career counseling, access to internships and apprenticeship opportunities, peer mentoring, in person, online, and hybrid academic course/program offerings, and direct support services. The college is well positioned to scale the current Rising Scholars program.

Gavilan will work with these continuation schools and juvenile halls in both counties.

San Benito County Juvenile Hall

San Andreas

Mt. Madonna

James Ranch

Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall

Central High School

Gavilan’s Assistant Superintendent and Vice President of Student Services, Dr. Renee Craig-Marius, shared:

“The project came to fruition because of the collaboration of dedicated individuals in Student Services and Academic Affairs who are committed to the success of youth in our community. I want to acknowledge the team who worked on and submitted the winning grant application: Annette Gutierrez, Director of Basic Needs; Susan Sweeney, Dean of Career Education Workforce and Educational Partnerships; Noah Lystrup, Dean of Student Learning, Equity, Success for Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; and Lelannie Mann, Interim Director Community Education and Career Pathways.”

The funds will be used to develop a program structure, hire a full-time staff member dedicated to the Juvenile Justice program, provide support to the Higher Aspirations Counselor/Coordinator, and scale the peer mentor program. Additionally, funds will be used to offer robust opportunities for professional development as well as community partnering and collaboration. Gavilan will provide a variety of direct support services to Juvenile Justice students to ensure their academic and basic needs are met both in and outside of the classroom.