Gavilan board voting on new president

Pedro Avila’s appointment is expected to be finalized at an in-person meeting July 12.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez

Almost two months after the Gavilan Joint Community College District Board of Trustees selected Pedro Avila as its next superintendent/president, his employment contract will be considered at an in-person regular board meeting at the school’s Gilroy campus on July 12 at 7 p.m.

According to the meeting agenda, the trustees will also vote to officially hire Avila.

Avila’s contract, available for public viewing on the meeting agenda, includes an annual salary of $285,000 for a three-year term. His salary will be evaluated annually in June to “determine whether the base salary should be increased.”

The district will be paying up to $300,000 into his life insurance policy. In addition, the contract contains a monthly allowance of $1,200 for “actual and necessary travel expenses,” and he will not be required to show proof of any travel expenses that are accrued.

He will also receive a monthly stipend of $50 for cell phone usage, as well as a one-time stipend of $10,000 for relocation expenses.

Hartnell Community College Superintendent Michael Gutierrez receives an annual salary of $316,000 and a monthly allowance of $85 for cell phone usage, according to his contract. He was hired earlier this year.

At Cabrillo College, the new base salary for Superintendent Sean McPhetridge is $241,000, and he is limited to work 225 days per year. The contract includes a $400 monthly car allowance, two annual stipends of $2,538 each for his master’s and doctorate degrees and a $200,000 life insurance policy purchased by the district. Last month his contract was extended through 2026.

Serving as a full-time employee with a 12-month work year, Avila will receive 24 paid vacation days exclusive of holidays. If these days are not used, they can rollover into the following fiscal year.

Prior to his selection, Avila was the vice president and assistant superintendent for Santa Rosa Junior College.

In a statement from Gavilan Governing Board President Edwin Diaz after Avila was announced the top candidate in May, he said, “From the beginning our governing board has been committed to providing continuity leadership for the college. We are excited to select Dr. Pedro Avila.”

