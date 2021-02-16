Gavilan College accreditation reaffirmed

Next comprehensive review cycle begins in 2026.

Information provided by Gavilan College.

Gavilan College has had its accreditation reaffirmed, according to a recent release. The local community college was notified this month that at their January meeting the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, Western Association of Schools and Colleges reaffirmed Gavilan College’s accreditation for the remainder of the cycle. The next comprehensive review cycle begins in 2026.

The commission reviewed the follow-up report and materials submitted by Gavilan College, as well as a Peer Review Team follow-up report in making their determination. A letter sent by the commission to the college reads in part “we wish to express appreciation for the diligent work and thoughtful reflection that Gavilan College undertook to respond to respond to these requirements.”

At the start of the current accreditation cycle, Gavilan College conducted a self-evaluation followed by a peer review team visit in 2019. The commission reaffirmed accreditation for 18 months and required a follow-up report, which was submitted in October, and a peer review site visit in November. The next report due from the college will be a midterm report in March 2023.

The follow-up report and second peer review visit were required in order to verify that the college had addressed two issues identified in the 2019 visit: ensuring that distance education courses consistently adhere to the policies established by Gavilan College concerning regular and substantive instructor and initiated contact with students, and ensuring that all students receive a course syllabus that includes student learning outcomes for the institution’s officially approved course outline. Both of these requirements were found to be satisfied by the college.