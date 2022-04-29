Gavilan College announces superintendent/president finalists

The finalists are scheduled to participate in a May 18 forum.

Three candidates have been selected as finalists for superintendent/president of the Gavilan Joint Community College District. The finalists are Pedro Avila, Claudia Lourido-Habib and Brain Sanders.

The three finalists are scheduled to participate in an open forum May 18 at the Gilroy Gavilan College Campus in Social Science room 214 (SS 214).

Avila is the vice president of student services and assistant superintendent at Santa Rosa Junior College, Lourido-Habib is the president of Porterville College and Sanders is the vice president of Instruction Columbia College.

Current Superintendent/President Kathleen Rose will retire at the end of 2021-22 school year. Rose said in the press release, “As my retirement date approaches, I want to thank the search committee and our human resources department for working under a very tight timeline to do a national search, conduct many interviews, and produce three finalists. The forums are a fantastic opportunity for our community to participate in this especially important process of selecting your next superintendent/president.”

The release said campus parking is free and face coverings are required to attend. Recording footage of the open forums will be available soon after the event.

Gavilan said community members may submit questions for the finalists by May 13 at 5 p.m. It added that after the open forum, viewer’s can give feedback about the finalist by May 18 at 9 p.m.

The new superintendent/president is expected to begin in July 2022.

The schedule of the forum is as follows:

Pedro Avila –1:15 – 2:15 p.m.

Claudia Lourido-Habib – 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Brian Sanders – 3:45 – 4:45 p.m.