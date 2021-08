The main campus is closed but other Gavilan locations will not be affected.

Gavilan College campus in Gilroy. Photo by Robert Eliason.

The following announcement was released about 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 30:

Gavilan Campus is closed all day Aug. 30 because of a power outage.

The entire campus will be closed, and there will be no day or evening classes held on the main campus Aug. 30.

The announcement stated that operations at other locations will not be affected.

Campus is expected to reopen on Aug. 31.